How to create your own music festival in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’

The first thing you’re going to want to sort is a stage area. Considering it’s on an island, the beach might be the best option, though you could have a raised platform in the middle of an open space, too. In the attractions section, we’ll address making the most of raised cliffs on the island, so you should definitely check out that section for more information.

On the beach, there are really two options: at the back of the east or west beach – whichever one you have available depends on the island you originally chose – or on the south shore.

The east/west stage has more room for a crowd, but also takes up a lot of island space, while the south shore stage area is smaller, but can be neater. We opted for the south stage, imagining that the crowd might be just offshore on a private yacht. Everything here can work wherever you place the stage, be it east, west, south, or off the beach and on a cliff.

On a cliff, simply raising the land creates enough of a physical stage. But on the beach, you’re going to want a Log Dining Table, possibly even two pushed together for a jump stage. Lighting, speakers and a divider are a must – as are instruments, but we’ll do them next – and keeping to a theme is preferable. It’s your island, though, so if you want to be random, be random.

We’ve gone for a Bamboo Partition – this is for cordoning off the rest of the beach – Bamboo Speakers and Bamboo-Shoot Lamps. You’ll need to use a Nook Miles Ticket until you find a Bamboo Island, then bring as much as you can carry back. Keep harvesting it to unlock Bamboo recipes. You can find recipes for Wood, Iron and Fruit as well though, so don’t worry.