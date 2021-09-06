‘Marvel Future Revolution’: 10 beginners tips to get you started

Marvel Future Revolution is a brand new free-to-play mobile ARPG which brings together a whole host of iconic Marvel characters across a new and original story. You’ll be tasked with stopping the Convergence, as multiple versions of Earth move towards each other on a catastrophic collision course. It’s all about levelling and personalising your very own version of a Marvel character, slowly increasing in power as you add new squad members and abilities.

It’s all surprisingly deep, and throws a lot at you from the outset, including some classic mobile-game systems and multiple ways to build out your characters. To make sure you start off on the right foot we’ve put together this essential list of beginner’s tips for those getting into Marvel Future Revolution. We’ll outline the mistakes to avoid early on, and give you some advice on how best to spend your time and resources in the game’s opening hours.

Pick a main

After a brief introduction that gives you a taste of each of the available starter characters you will be tasked with choosing your main. There are some characters, like Iron Man, Captain America and Spider-Man, that are more friendly for beginners. Some characters like Storm and Dr. Strange are great for playing in a group while others like Black Widow are best kept as additional teammates. You’ll want to focus on the starter character until you’ve maxed them out, making sure to only redeem bonuses and Omega cards with your main character equipped. Likewise, you’ll want to sign in every day with your main character, as you’ll get character-specific bonuses each day.

Form an alliance

Once you’ve completed the Epic Mission titled ‘2-12 Assemble’ you will be able to form and join Alliances. These act sort of like clans in other games, allowing groups of players to contribute to an overall level value. The reason you’ll want to get into an Alliance as soon as you can is because you’ll earn rare rewards just for playing as it levels up.

Free codes and rewards

You can earn so many free rewards in Marvel Future Revolution just by signing in and keeping an eye out for free codes to redeem. The game’s official Twitter account is a great place to check for these codes, which are often given out at the end of livestreams and as giveaways. You can get your hands on some pretty rare resources and even exclusive costumes this way.

Check your activity log records

By heading into the ‘Records’ section in-game, you can check your activity log. This is where you’ll slowly complete passive objectives that can be claimed once complete. They won’t be redeemed automatically, so be sure to check this menu every now and then to pick up any rewards that are lying around.

Combat settings

Everything from framerate to graphical settings can be tweaked while out on a mission. Play around with the automatic counter-attack setting, and other sensitivity options. We recommend opting for a semi-automatic fight style, which will make combat a little easier while reserving the feeling of control. You may also want to dial down the camera shake intensity if you are playing as faster characters like Spider-Man.

Hold onto spare gear

You’ll immediately start earning heaps of costumes and gear just by playing the first few main missions of Marvel Future Revolution. While you might be tempted to combine or dismantle gear that you aren’t using, hold off until you have a full team of heroes. You can actually share gear between different heroes, which will seriously power up the underleveled characters in your squad. Always keep hold of Regional Costume pieces too, as these will become more and more useful as you play.

Level your alternates

While you will want to focus on your main hero until you hit a level cap on missions, keep in mind that your Squad Rank is determined by how powerful your teammates are. Go through each character, one by one, playing through their campaigns. This will increase your Squad Rank. Keep in mind that bonuses and Omega Cards can be shared, so add them all to the hero you are playing with to make things easier. There’s generally no need to spend extra resources on heroes that aren’t your main. Just work with what you have.

Dismantle badges

One problem you will run into early on is your inventory filling up. This will mostly be because of the huge number of badges that you earn while playing. Dismantle every 1 or 2 star badge you get to save space. You can also use the Squad Storage to share resources across the team, freeing up your main hero.

Extract collectibles at the convergence box

Something the game doesn’t tell you is that the collectibles you earn are largely useless when left sitting in your inventories. Take them over to the Convergence Box at HQ to extract them, turning them into more useful items.

Get extra hero slots

To purchase an additional hero slot you will need 400 gems. This can be earned in your first few hours by completing Daily Challenges. Save your gems and make an extra hero slot the very first thing you spend them on in the store. It’s a great investment and the easiest way to get extra characters as a free-to-play player.

So there you have it, some essential tips to get you started in Marvel Future Revolution. They will help you to avoid early-game pitfalls and make sure you are making the most of your hard-earned resources. Keep them in mind as you play, and you won’t have to splash out on any item packs in the store with your real-world money.

Marvel Future Revolution launched August 25th for iOS and Android devices.