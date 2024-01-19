How to get Ancient Civilization Parts in ‘Palworld’

Besides a few rare resources, a lot of what you will need in Palworld is fairly easy to come by. However, Palworld Ancient Civilization Parts are an exception. These rare materials are key to progressing the technology tree in the game and boosting your strength and survivability against tougher bosses like those in the Syndicate Towers.

But, getting these items is not a simple feat. You will have to take on some tougher Pals in the open world and do a lot of hunting and scouring to find the right Pals to fight.

Ancient Civilization Parts are obtained in Palworld by finding Alpha Pals around the open world and defeating them or by defeating dungeon bosses. While not quite the same as shiny Pokémon from that series, they are effectively rarer, tougher versions of regular Pals.

These Pals are larger than your regular critters and they will have a solid red name signifying they are an Alpha Pals. You can return to the same spot later too if you aren’t strong enough yet and take them on once you have increased your level and strength. Dungeon bosses are harder to take down as the overall challenge is higher and they rotate with limited windows.

So exploring and finding Alpha Pals is by far the best method to earn Ancient Civilization Parts fast. These can then be used to craft a variety of items in the ‘Ancient Technology’ section of the technology tree, which will open up new mechanics and systems like being able to breed your own Pals.

From there, you can then move on and work towards getting Ancient Technology Points in Palworld, which is the other key rare material needed to craft some of the rarer items in the skill tree.