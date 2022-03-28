Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was announced earlier this year and marks the series’ first foray into Gen 9. There’s a new region to explore, brand new starters to choose from, and new pokémon to catch. While we haven’t had a full reveal of the game yet, there was a surprising amount of info in the initial teaser trailer. Some great shots of the new Mediterranean-inspired locale were shown off, as well as some tantilising footage of the main characters and battle systems.

The Pokémon Company showed off a fair few pokémon in the reveal trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including some brand new ones. The three starters appeared towards the end of the showing, as did some fan favourites from previous generations. It seems that we’ll see a good mix of old and new pokémon, however until the full list is confirmed, we’ll need to rely on trailers to get a feel for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Pokédex.

As new information is released, and as new trailers are shown, this article will be updated. Hopefully, as we near launch, there will be a better idea as to what the full Pokédex for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet looks like. For now though, we’ve scoured the initial reveal trailer to find every confirmed Pokémon so far.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex list – every confirmed Pokémon so far

Since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was revealed back in February, fans have been crying out for more details on the game’s Pokédex. Specifically, they want to know if the next mainline entry will include all previous pokémon, or if it will be like Pokémon Sword and Shield and have a specific list. We don’t have the answer just yet, but have managed to spot a bunch of pokémon that will feature in the new game. Here’s what we have so far.

Starly

Hoppip

Petilil

Bounsweet

Psyduck

Combee

Drilfoon

Meowth

Stonjourner

Pelipper

Clauncher

Swablu

Pikachu

Blissey

Seviper

Larvitar

Magnemite

Lucario

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

New Pokémon list

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet marks the start of Generation 9, which means brand new pokémon will be added to the series. So far, we have only seen three new pokémon, all starters, and have even received some further details on type and Pokédex descriptions. Here’s all of the new pokémon we know about so far.

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

These three new pokémon make up the new starter choices for trainers. It’s your classic fire, grass and water setup, with no extra info given on evolutionary forms just yet. Check back in for more as new pokémon are revealed in the coming months.

That’s every confirmed pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so far. We’re sure to hear more as we get closer to launch, so revisit this page regularly to keep yourself in the loop. In the meantime, head on over to our Pokémon Legends: Arceus review, to get a feel for how an open-world can really benefit the Pokémon series.