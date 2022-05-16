PS Plus free games list – all PS5, PS4, PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games

Sony is primed to release it’s all-new PS Plus subscription service. It offers three new tiers, each with its own set of perks and rewards. Some of these tiers grant free games as part of a regularly updated catalogue. PS5 games are included, as are retro titles at the highest subscription tier.

Depending on which tier you subscribe to, you may even get access to a selection of PS1 and PSP games. It’s certainly a step up from the old service.

To help you decide on which tier is right for you, we’ve put together a PS Plus full games list. It includes all PS5/PS4/PS3/PS2/PS1 and PSP games included in the games catalogue. We’ll also outline the free game trials you’ll be able to access once subscribed.

Free PS5 games

Those who subscribe to the Extra or Deluxe/Premium tiers will have access to PS5 titles. Here’s what’s on offer at launch:

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Demon’s Souls

Destruction AllStars

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Returnal

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Control: Ultimate Edition

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K22

The Artful Escape

PS4 games

In addition to the PS5 games listed above, subscribers to the Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers will get the following PS4 games:

PS3 games

Moving forward, we’ll be outlining the classic games that come with a PS Plus subscription. You’ll need to be on the Deluxe/Premium tier to have access to this catalogue of PS3 games.

Crash Commando

echochrome

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Infamous

Infamous 2

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

Puppeteer

rain

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Super Stardust HD

Tokyo Jungle

When Vikings Attack

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

F.E.A.R.

Lost Planet 2

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

PS2 games

Here are the PS2 games included as part of the PS Plus Deluxe/Premium tier:

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight Of The Spirits

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

FantaVision

Hot Shots Tennis

Jak 2

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jak And Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Wild Arms 3

PS1 games

PS1 games will finally be playable on modern PlayStation consoles. Check out the list of PS1 games that will be available at launch below:

Ape Escape

Hot Shots Golf

I.Q. Intelligent Cube

Jumping Flash!

Mr. Driller

Tekken 2

Worms World Party

Worms Armageddon

PSP games

Super Stardust Portable

Ubisoft Plus Classics collection

As part of Sony’s revamped PS Plus service, Ubisoft is offering up a selection of its games catalogue. The complete list of May 24 games includes:

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

Werewolves Within

ZOMBI

Free game trials

Finally, let’s take a look at the free game trials that PS Plus subscribers will have access to.

So there you have it, the complete PS Plus free games catalogue. It will be rolling out over the next month or so, with more titles added over time. While we wait, be sure to check out our article on 10 games to look forward to in 2022.