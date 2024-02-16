Hunting down resources and steering your ship from island to island to loot its natural materials is one of the core aspects of Skull and Bones. But, figuring out how to harvest resources is a pain as the game isn’t clear on how to do so. One of the first hurdles you will come across is how to gather Acacia in Skull and Bones.

Thankfully, there are some easy steps you can take to get this early, much-needed resource and get to grips with how resource gathering works.

How to gather Acacia in ‘Skull and Bones’

Acacia in Skull and Bones can be found floating in the water and in the north-west of the map, north-west of Sainte-Anne. Here there is a group of islands with three Acacia spots to harvest from. You will need to have crafted and equipped a saw from the Carpenter to be able to harvest materials from your ship. Once at the location, click or press the button when the bar is in the green area to successfully gather Acacia or any other material.

If you aren’t seeing materials in the spot on the map, this means it has been gathered by another player and will respawn after a small period. You will automatically craft a saw during the main story, so you should already have it equipped. Your best bet is to drive around and find another spot, rather than sit and wait. Plus, if the resource gathering isn’t your cup of tea, you can turn off the minigame from the Gameplay settings menu.

Generally, you can find enough for your needs in the ocean, so be sure to keep an eye out when on the high seas.

This is just one of several materials you will need to hunt down as you explore the vast open world, upgrade your ship, and boost your damage output to take on even more pirate captains.

If you are keen to see what else awaits you in the game later this year, check out the confirmed Skull and Bones first year roadmap, which Ubisoft detailed prior to the game’s release.