‘The Finals’ best weapons for light, medium and heavy builds

The Finals has been out for a while now, and after a decent amount of time with the game, we have put together a definitive The Finals best weapons tier list. This list includes all the guns and weapons in the game for every class and pits them against one another to tell you which ones should be unlocked first and used during competitive and regular public matches.

The full list is split into four tiers and will be kept updated as buffs and nerfs are made throughout Season 1 and in the lead-up to Season 2 in March 2024.

‘The Finals’ best weapons

The best weapons in The Finals are

S Tier : V9S (light), Sword (light), XP-54 (light), AKM (medium), R .357 (medium), Lewis Gun (heavy), SA1216 (heavy)

: V9S (light), Sword (light), XP-54 (light), AKM (medium), R .357 (medium), Lewis Gun (heavy), SA1216 (heavy) A Tier : SH1900 (light), FCAR (medium), Model 1887 (medium), Flamethrower (heavy)

: SH1900 (light), FCAR (medium), Model 1887 (medium), Flamethrower (heavy) B Tier : M11 (light), SR-84 (light), Throwing Knives (light), CL-40 (medium), Sledgehammer (heavy), MGL32 (heavy)

: M11 (light), SR-84 (light), Throwing Knives (light), CL-40 (medium), Sledgehammer (heavy), MGL32 (heavy) C Tier: Dagger (light), LH1 (light), Riot Shield (medium), M60 (heavy)

S Tier

S Tier weapons are the best of the best – the top options for your class and should be one of the first guns you unlock or your go-to in Tournaments.

V9S (light)

The V9S is one of the best Light Build weapons you can choose. It is accurate, fires fast, and has a decent amount of bullets per magazine. In a class with a Vanishing Bomb, Invisibility, or a Grapple Hook, you can be in and out of fights, racking up kills incredibly fast.

Sword (light)

If you want something a bit sharper then the Light Build can also use the fantastic Sword. This melee weapon works great with the same set of Gadgets and tools and can be used in small rooms to kill several players in quick succession. It does take a bit more skill to use effectively as you are left quite vulnerable with it.

XP-54 (light)

The XP-54 is the Light Build’s best gun. It is accurate, hard-hitting, and effective at close-to-medium ranges. Even against some of the assault rifles it can hold its own and if you want to be at peak performance you can’t get much better.

AKM (medium)

The AKM is the default Medium Build weapon. Unlike all the other classes, this weapon is the best in its class. It can get a bit wobbly with some unpredictable recoil, but learning how to control it will be valuable as it has more bullets than the FCAR. As such, it is the go-to choice and overall the best weapon for the class.

R .357 (medium)

If you want something that requires a bit more precision, then the R. 357 is a great pistol that dominated The Finals in the early days. While it has been nerfed a bit, it is still a fantastic weapon with high damage and a quick reload.

Lewis Gun (heavy)

The Lewis Gun is the superior LMG for Heavy Builds. Compared to the M60 it is incredibly steady, has a quicker reload, and it is easier to stay on target thanks to cleaner iron sights. There is a reason you have probably been killed by this and that is because it is incredibly good with almost any Heavy class.

SA1216 (heavy)

Alternatively, if you plan to be a bit more destructive, the SA1216 shotgun is a semi-auto powerhouse that can blow opponents to pieces in a second or two. It has a slow reload, but as long as you use your shots in the moments where it matters you will be a force in any match.

A Tier

A Tier weapons are great second options for your class. They are great for specific playstyles or just excellent guns overall.

SH1900 (light)

A frustrating and extremely potent strategy in The Finals is one that uses the SH1900 and the Invisibility Cloak. This double-barrelled shotgun can obliterate players with one or two shots consistently and being able to duck out of a room and vanish is a strong playstyle that can win matches. It is also pretty solid with any other run-and-gun-focused Light Build class.

FCAR (medium)

The FCAR’s biggest downside is its 20-bullet magazine. In almost all other ways it is better than the AKM, but oftentimes you will unload your magazine with the FCAR and an enemy will have a slight sliver of health left over – which can be mighty frustrating. It can still work well for almost any Medium Build class but do make sure your sensitivity is fine-tuned to land those shots.

Model 1887 (medium)

The Model 1887 is a great shotgun that can be paired well with a Medium Build class focused on healing. Being able to save a teammate by jumping into a room and landing a shotgun pellet is a great feeling and you will kill most players with 2-3 shots making it a fantastic alternative to an assault rifle.

Flamethrower (heavy)

Chaos! Chaos! That is the name of the game with the Flamethrower. A strong weapon in its own right, its main strength is when used in tight teams that work together. Being able to make players panic as they are set on fire and have your teammates finish them off as they run around like headless chickens is how a lot of Heavy Builds are winning matches currently. Add some shield-based gadgets and you shouldn’t have any issues using this weapon.

B Tier

The weapons in the B-Tier are solid options. They can be effective but are often outdone by other guns in the same category.

M11 (light)

The M11 is the XP-54’s less powerful sibling. Overall, everything this weapon does is done better by that other SMG so unless you have taken a liking to this gun, you should always choose the XP-54.

SR-84 (light)

The SR-84 is the first of two long-range options the Light Build class has. Overall, sniper rifles don’t make a lot of sense for the mobile Light class. But, it can work in some scenarios like overseeing a point from a distance. Just be sure to equip some defensive gadgets or an invisibility cloak to escape danger and protect yourself.

Throwing Knives (light)

The Throwing Knives take a lot of skill to use well. They require exceptional accuracy on your part but can be used effectively with classes that focus on mobility and invisibility, allowing you to get around quickly and vanish to recover health or line-up shots. This is one for skilled players.

CL-40 (medium)

As you will find with the MGL32, grenade launchers aren’t the best category of weapon right now. The CL-40 is one of the weaker Medium Build weapons, and unless you have your heart set on using it, you should pick something else.

Sledgehammer (heavy)

The Heavy suits melee weapons quite well, especially when up close and in small, confined rooms protecting Cashouts. As such the Sledgehammer can make a solid choice, but it will require some skill to not be gunned down every few seconds charging headfirst towards someone.

MGL32 (heavy)

Grenade Launchers aren’t horrible in The Finals. They can be incredibly destructive, foiling plans to capture a cashout or destroying buildings and structures in seconds. But, as a Heavy Build, you will find yourself up close quite often and the MGL32 may just cause you to kill yourself while you are in a tight room with an enemy. It can be used from rooftops and a distance, but more often than not it won’t be a great fit for your class.

C Tier

C Tier weapons really should be your last pick while playing. They are severely underpowered or just a poor pick for the current meta in the game.

Dagger (light)

The Dagger is the Sword’s weaker, and less effective little brother. Quite simply there is no reason to use this over the sword as you get more range with it. While you are a little bit more nimble with the Dagger, the tradeoff just isn’t worth it.

LH1 (light)

The LH1 is well, out of place. The Finals is an incredibly fast-paced game and the Light Build is developed with speed and agility in mind. Therefore, a semi-auto battle rifle with ugly iron sights doesn’t quite fit the build. If it was in the Medium Build class, then it would probably rank higher, but unless Embark Studios changes its class or buffs it, the LH1 will stay in the C Tier.

Riot Shield (medium)

The Riot Shield serves a unique playstyle right now in the game and you can make it work with two Heavy Builds on your team and a defensive playstyle. However, for most players, it won’t net you anything but a swift death, so you don’t want to use it as your main weapon of choice.

M60 (heavy)

The M60 is easily one of the worst weapons in the game right now. While it is the LMG the Heavy Build starts off with, it has obscene amounts of recoil that makes landing shots on target practically impossible. And, when players are jumping about, ziplining everywhere it is impossible. Just move on from this gun as soon as you can.

That covers the best weapons in The Finals. For even more tips while playing the game, check out how to kill players with arena carriables in The Finals, to complete the weekly or daily challenges.