Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes – active codes for Skeleton Keys (March 2022)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now, bringing a D&D spin to the usual Borderlands lootin’ shootin’ brand of fun. This time around, you’re dealing with spells, dragons and more sword-jokes than you can shake a wizard’s staff at, with Tiny Tina being the main focus of the game. You’ll get to create your own character when starting out, with six main classes to choose from. These range from tanky melee builds to ones focusing more on magic.

While Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands does present a unique twist on the Borderlands style you know and love, there are still many series staples for fans to enjoy. The humour, for one, is about what you’d expect, with fart jokes galore and a proclivity towards profanity. SHiFT codes make a return too, giving players the chance to exchange codes for free bonuses in game. This time around, the SHiFT Codes unlock Skeleton Keys, which can be used on a chest back in Brighthoof.

To make sure you’re getting the most out of your Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands playthrough, we’ve collected all active SHiFT Codes for the game. They will be regularly updated, and swapped out once they expire. There’s also info on redeeming SHiFT Codes, and what they give you.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes – active codes for March 2022

Anyone that’s played a Borderlands game before will be well acquainted with SHiFT Codes. They can be redeemed in-game to give you Skeleton Keys, which in turn open a specific chest. They’re completely free, and officially released by the developers to grant bonus items to players. Here’s every active code for March 2022.

One Skeleton Key (Expires: 31 Mar 2022 05:00 UTC) – JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH

One Skeleton Key (Expires April 1 2022 05:00 UTC) – B36T3-KSZ6F-K5TKK-JJ3B3-B6B3J

How to redeem SHiFT Codes

The two easiest way to redeem SHiFT codes are as follows:

Website – head to https://shift.gearboxsoftware.com and link up your account if you haven’t already. Select ‘Rewards’ and enter a SHiFT Code. As long as you’ve linked your account correctly, you will get your rewards in-game.

– head to https://shift.gearboxsoftware.com and link up your account if you haven’t already. Select ‘Rewards’ and enter a SHiFT Code. As long as you’ve linked your account correctly, you will get your rewards in-game. In-game – if you’d rather handle things in-game, just open your menu and scroll to the ‘Social’ tab. You’ll find SHiFT codes in here, and can enter the codes here. This will apply the code and reward a Skeleton Key, meaning you can use it to get rewards.

Where to use Skeleton Keys

Once you have redeemed a SHiFT code and received a Skeleton Key, travel back to Brighthoof. You’re looking for the Skeleton Chest which is right by the main castle. You can’t miss it if you come out of the portal here. Just approach it and interact to open it, causing tons of great items to spawn. This is one of the best ways to get awesome weapons for free in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Expired SHiFT Codes list

SHiFT Codes expire after a short time, while others tend to be active for longer periods. There haven’t been too many SHiFT codes released yet for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, so we don’t have any expired codes to list here yet. Once a code expires, we’ll add it here, so you won’t waste your time entering codes that no longer work.

That’s all of the SHiFT Codes currently available for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on the secrets that can be found in the Overworld.