‘World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’ release date, rideable dragons and everything you need to know

Blizzard just announced the ninth expansion for World of Warcraft. It’s called World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and introduces a new race and class, new area as well as rideable dragon mounts. It’s quite the update, tweaking customisation while increasing the level cap. After the initial reveal, a ton of info was released. This detailed the new content that players can expect when the expansion launches.

To help you stay up to date with everything that’s revealed on the new expansion, we’ve put together this guide. It will collect all official information, such as release date details, instructions and dates for the upcoming beta, and more.

Make sure to keep this page bookmarked, and check back regularly for further updates. For now, let’s take a look at what World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has in store.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight release date

Advertisement

No release date was given for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight during its reveal. We do know that the Alpha test is expected soon, and you can even sign up for an upcoming beta on the game’s website. We’ll update when we hear more.

Rideable dragons

The headline feature for Dragonflight is rideable dragon mounts. Dragonriding is a new form of aerial movement, allowing you to explore the land and obtain four new Dragon Isles Drakes—unique, customizable mount. There are millions of possible combinations to choose from, no two Drakes are the same.

New area – The Dragon Isles

The Dragon Isles are being added to World of Warcraft as part of the new expansion. Here’s how it has been described by Blizzard:

‘The Dragon Isles are the ancestral home of the dragonflights of Azeroth. When the world was broke apart in the Great Sundering, magic drained away and the land went dormant. As the Dragon Isles awaken, so too do old feuds and long-dormant threats.’

This new region is made up of several different locations. These are as follows:

Waking Shores

Ohn’ahran Plains

The Azure Span

Thaldraszus

Increased level cap

Advertisement

As with most WoW expansions, Dragonflight will see the level cap increased. The new level cap is 70, with plenty of new quests to help get you there.

Dracthyr Evoker – new race and class

One of the coolest additions set to arrive to WoW is the game’s first ever playable race-and-class combo. It’s called the Dracthyr Evoker, and features a whole new set of specialisations and empowered abilities.

Beta

Even though we don’t have a release date for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight just yet, there is a beta on the way. You can opt-in for the beta by following this link. There’s no word yet on when it will go live.

That’s all you need to know about World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. As more information is revealed, we’ll be sure to update this page. In the meantime be sure to take a look at our article on how World Of Warcraft’s Mythic raid was completed after an 18-day race.