12-year-old child granted order of protection against Ezra Miller

A 12-year-old and their mother have been granted an order of protection against The Flash actor Ezra Miller.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, the child, their parent and a visiting neighbour spoke about an alleged incident at a social gathering on February 2. The incident, they claim, led them to seek a protective order against the actor.

The neighbour alleges in the interview that Miller was “under the influence” and later started to “[explode] and started screaming” in the neighbour’s face.

The neighbour claims: “They said, ‘You don’t even know what the fuck you’re talking about. What did you say to me? What did you just say to me?!’…I was very caught off-guard. Then they opened up their jacket — they had this, like, big Sherpa jacket — and they opened up one side of their jacket, you could see a gun, and they said, ‘Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation'”.

The child alleges that they were “really uncomfortable” with Miller and that they were “scared to be around them” after they’d “yelled at [their] mother and she was crying.”

NME has reached out to Miller’s representatives regarding the allegations.

Miller was also recently accused of using violence and other intimidatory methods to influence a young adolescent. The parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes last week asked a court to provide a protective order against the actor.

Miller has been arrested multiple times in recent months, once for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar in Hawaii, and again after allegedly striking a woman with a chair. The actor hasn’t publicly commented on these incidents.