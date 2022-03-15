1300 announce debut mixtape ‘Foreign Language’, share ‘Rocksta’

Korean-Australian hip-hop collective 1300 have shared details of their debut mixtape, as well as sharing its latest single.

The mixtape, titled ‘Foreign Language’, is set for release on April 29. Following a string of standalone cuts across 2021 – ‘Brr’, ‘No Caller ID’ and ‘Smashmouth’ – the group released the mixtape’s lead single ‘Oldboy’ last month.

To coincide with the mixtape’s announcement, 1300 have now shared its second single ‘Rocksta’. An accompanying music video has also been shared, created by Sydney-based production company Videohead, which depicts the song being distributed via a burnt CD across the city. Watch it below:

In a press statement, 1300 described ‘Rocksta’ as a “head bopping and face scrunching” song in which they “embrace the chaos”.

“We definitely wanted the hook to be in Korean, and we liked the words ‘chung bhaji’ (ripped jeans),” they said. “That’s where Rock Star came from – Rockstas with rips on their jeans.”

The group are set to perform at Sydney venue Phoenix Central Park tomorrow night as part of its third season program, before heading to Yours & Owls festival in Wollongong on the first weekend of April. They will also serve as the national support for Confidence Man‘s upcoming Australian tour this August.