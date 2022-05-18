AIR Awards announce nominees for its 2022 ceremony

The Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR) have shared the full list of nominees for their 2022 awards ceremony.

The AIR Awards, now in their 17th year, are intended to “recognise, promote, and celebrate the success of Australia’s independent music sector” – per the Association’s website. This year’s ceremony will take place in Adelaide for the sixth year in a row, happening at the city’s Freemasons Hall on August 4.

Genesis Owusu is the only artist to receive three nominations: Independent Album Of The Year and Independent Hip-Hop Album Of The Year (for ‘Smiling With No Teeth’), and Independent Song Of The Year (for the album’s title track).

Owusu has already received multiple awards for his debut album, including several ARIA Awards and the 2021 Australian Music Prize.

Several other artists are nominated for two separate awards. This includes all four remaining nominees for Independent Album Of The Year: The Jungle Giants (for ‘Love Signs’), Courtney Barnett (for ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’), Liz Stringer (for ‘First Time Really Feeling’) and Amyl & The Sniffers (for ‘Comfort To Me’).

The Jungle Giants are also up for Best Independent Pop Album Or EP, while Barnett has been nominated for Best Independent Rock Album Or EP. Stringer received a second nomination for Best Independent Blues and Roots Album Or EP. Amyl & The Sniffers’ have also found themselves up for Best Independent Punk Album Or EP.

Other dual nominees include Milan Ring, Telenova, June Jones, Maple Glider and Martha Marlow.

View a full list of AIR Award nominees below.

The 2022 AIR Award nominees are:

Independent Album of the Year

The Jungle Giants – ‘Love Signs’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

Courtney Barnett – ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’

Liz Stringer – ‘First Time Really Feeling’

Amyl and the Sniffers – ‘Comfort to Me’

Independent Song of the Year

King Stingray – ‘Get Me Out’

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’

Casey Barnes– ‘God Took His Time on You’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

Jaguar Jonze – ‘Who Died And Made You King?’

Best Independent Soul/RnB Album or EP

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – ‘Under These Streets’

Milan Ring – ‘I’m Feeling Hopeful’

Parvyn – ‘Sa’

Liyah Knight – ‘The Traveller’s Guide’

The Soul Movers – ‘Evolution’

Best Independent Country Album or EP

Georgia State Line – ‘In Colour’

The Wolfe Brothers – ‘Kids On Cassette’

Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band – ‘Tex Perkins & The Fat Rubber Band’

Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham – ‘The Song Club’

Andrew Swift – ‘The Art of Letting Go’

Best Independent Blues and Roots Album or EP

The Teskey Brothers With Orchestra Victoria – ‘Live at Hamer Hall’

Martha Marlow – ‘Medicine Man’

Maple Glider – ‘To Enjoy Is The Only Thing’

Angus & Julia Stone – ‘Life Is Strange’

Liz Stringer – ‘First Time Really Feeling’

Best Independent Pop Album or EP

Ngaiire – ‘3’

The Jungle Giants – ‘Love Signs’

Big Scary – ‘Daisy’

The Rubens – ‘0202’

Imogen Clark – ‘Bastards’

Best Independent Rock Album or EP

Courtney Barnett – ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’

Mike Noga – ‘Open Fire’

Jimmy Barnes – ‘Flesh and Blood’

Hard-Ons – ‘I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken’

Hayley Mary – ‘The Drip’

Best Independent Classical Album or EP

Nat Bartsch – ‘Hope’

Australian Chamber Orchestra / Richard Tognetti – ‘River’

Genevieve Lacey / Marshall Mcguire – ‘Bower’

Mirusia – ‘Live in Concert’

Grigoryan Brothers – ‘This Is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia’

Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year

Maple Glider

Martha Marlow

Teenage Joans

Telenova

Milan Ring

Best Independent Hip Hop Album or EP

Chillinit – ‘Family Ties’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

Jesswar– ‘Tropixx’

Kobie Dee – ‘Gratitude Over Pity’

St. Christoph & Shaade – ‘No Pressure’

Best Independent Dance or Electronica Album or EP

Flight Facilities – ‘Forever’

Kučka – ‘Wrestling’

Telenova – ‘Tranquilize Remixes’

June Jones – ‘Leafcutter’

Pretty Girl – ‘Middle Ground’

Best Independent Dance, Electronica or Club Single

Shouse – ‘Love Tonight (David Guetta Remix)’

Confidence Man – ‘Holiday’

PNAU – ‘Stranger Love (feat. Budjerah)’

Alice Ivy & Sycco – ‘Weakness’

June Jones – ‘Home’

Best Independent Jazz Album or EP

Baby Et Lulu – ‘Album Trois’

Hiatus Kaiyote – ‘Mood Valiant’

Joseph Tawadros – ‘Hope in an Empty City’

Hilary Geddes Quartet – ‘Parkside’

Sam Anning – ‘Oaatchapai’

Best Independent Punk Album or EP

DZ Deathrays – ‘Positive Rising: Part II’

Loser – ‘All the Rage’

Mod Con – ‘Modern Condition’

Amyl and the Sniffers – ‘Comfort to Me’

Redhook – ‘Bad Decisions’

Best Independent Heavy Album or EP

Twelve Foot Ninja – ‘Vengeance’

Void of Vision– ‘Chronicles I: Lust’

Mirrors – ‘The Ego’s Weight’

Wolf & Cub – ‘Dusk at the Watagan Forest Motel’

Lord – ‘Undercovers Vol. 1’

Best Independent Children’s Album or EP

Diver City – ‘Dance Silly’

Tiptoe Giants – ‘Outside Time (My Favourite Time of Day)’

The Beanies – ‘Let’s Go!’

The Wiggles – ‘Lullabies With Love’

Spotty Kites – ‘Easter Songs for Kids’