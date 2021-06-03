Amazon Prime Video announces new show featuring Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi

Amazon Prime Video has announced The Prime Day Show, a new limited series that features Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi.

The three-part musical special is set to arrive on June 17 in celebration of Amazon’s Prime Day (June 21-22). It will be available to customers for 30 days, with or without a Prime membership.

According to a press release, the series will “immerse customers in a unique experience that fuses performance and storytelling, transporting fans to worlds inspired by Paris, The Dunbar Hotel and outer space”.

“Working with Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi to bring their music to life through these imaginative experiences has been incredible,” Ryan Redington, VP of Music Industry at Amazon Music said in a statement.

“Watching these globally renowned artists create three shows from the depths of their imagination has been unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We’re thrilled to bring fans along with us to celebrate these three remarkable artists and Prime Day.”

On June 17th, @billieeilish, @HERMusicx and @KidCudi are bringing us #PrimeDayShow. Watch the three part immersive musical event on Prime Video, presented by @amazonmusic. pic.twitter.com/2Fevg2L4ym — Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) June 3, 2021

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, added: “These iconic artists have not only broken new ground in music but are inspired storytellers, culture creators, and visionaries.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Billie, H.E.R. and Cudi to bring these authentic and deeply personal specials to fans around the world as we celebrate Prime Day.”

See a description of each episode below:

Prime Day Show: Billie Eilish

“Billie brings a timeless, Parisian neighborhood to life with a series of cinematic performances. Set in the city known as the birthplace of cinema, it was directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench, and features new music from Billie’s upcoming album, ‘Happier Than Ever’. This breathtaking musical tribute was inspired by Billie’s long-time admiration of a long gone era.”

Prime Day Show: H.E.R.

“Once known as the hub of Los Angeles Black culture in the 1930’s and 40’s, the iconic Dunbar Hotel hosted some of the most prominent figures of its time, including musicians Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Billie Holiday, and many more. In a modern day musical tribute to this legendary and important piece of history and culture, H.E.R. imagines what The Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021 featuring new music from her album, ‘Back Of My Mind’.”

Prime Day Show: Kid Cudi

“As he embarks on his biggest mission to date, Kid Cudi departs Earth to establish a new community on the moon in this intercosmic performance. Featuring music from his album ‘Man On The Moon III’, Cudi collaborates with the International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute, and the International Space University as his backing band, in a musical collision defying sight, sound, and space.”

