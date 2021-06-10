‘Among Us’ roadmap details new hide and seek mode, cosmetics and more

Developers behind Among Us has announced a host of new updates to come down the line, including a new game mode and more.

During Summer Game Fest Kickoff, developers Innersloth announced that the massively popular game will be receiving a hide ‘n’ seek mode.

The mode seems to turn a player’s POV down to the minimum, meaning that players will have to look even harder for their fellow crewmates. This is planned for the future, alongside visor cosmetics, achievements and console versions.

Alongside this update will be new cosmetics to purchase, which is great for fans of capitalism. In the above video, you can also see multiple new colours that players will be able to select as their character, including maroon.

Innersloth is also adding 15-player support “soon” in addition to a graphics update that should make the game a little more attractive for die-hard fans.

The game was recently free on the Epic Games Store, following an incredibly successful year. During this time, the game got to two million daily PC players, the game’s largest-ever milestone.

In the story, it mentions that not all of the players are new players: “Tran does note that this rise isn’t all new players, as many purchase the game on different platforms and could be testing it out on PC. America also had a long weekend due to Memorial Day, which likely contributed to the rise.”

Among Us was recently crowned the most downloaded mobile game of 2020. Elsewhere, an eBay user in the United States managed to sell an Among Us shaped chicken nugget for over £35,000.