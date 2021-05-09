Amy Shark, Eves Karydas, Ball Park Music criticise Queensland premier over ongoing live music restrictions

Amy Shark, Eves Karydas and Ball Park Music have criticised Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on the state’s current live music restrictions after she shared a photo of herself at a widely attended rugby match.

Palaszczuk posted an image to her Twitter account last night (May 8) at a packed-out Suncorp Stadium, where the Queensland Reds were playing Canberra’s Brumbies. She captioned the post, “Queensland are the comeback kings! What a win @Reds_Rugby in front of 41,637 fans”.

The post was not received well by some of the state’s live music community, who have been struggling with capacity restrictions and the viability of large-scale performances.

“I wish you’d support the music industry like this @AnnastaciaMP we need help x,” Shark captioned her repost of the image.

“You can boast about your footy numbers, but do you realise how heavily the music and arts industry feels let down @AnnastaciaMP ?,” wrote Karydas, who also shared the photo.

Ball Park Music expressed their thoughts on Palaszczuk’s picture too, saying “Yeah this is fucked, do more for the arts”.

Last month, a Play Fair petition was launched by Brisbane venue owners John Collins and Brett Gibson, calling on the state government to offer live music the same support they had been showing sporting events.

“While strict rules have been relaxed for Suncorp Stadium to host State of Origin with 50,000 people packed in, music venues are STILL only allowed to operate at a reduced capacity with heavy social distancing restrictions. Venues can’t even breakeven, let alone pay artists and other staff,” the petition read.

It gained 8,300 signatures within the first 12 hours of going live, and now stands at 18,922 at the time of writing.