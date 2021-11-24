Amyl and the Sniffers to headline 2022 Chopped Festival

Music and motorbike festival Chopped has shared its lineup for 2022, headlined by Amyl and the Sniffers.

The festival, which announced its lineup today (November 24), will take place across the second weekend of February in Carisbrook, a regional town in the central west of Victoria. It was initially scheduled to take place in October 2020, but has been postponed and rescheduled four times since: First to January 2021, then to April 2021 and again to November 2021, before settling on its current dates in February 2022.

Amyl and the Sniffers were announced as the festival’s headliner in May, and have kept the date in-between their current UK tour and forthcoming North American dates. The band’s other Australian dates include January’s Sydney Festival and King Street Carnival.

Advertisement

Joining the Melbourne band on the bill will be Sydney country artist Andy Golledge and his band, punk rock bands C.O.F.F.I.N. and Grindhouse, and Sydney garage rock outfit Nick Nuisance & The Delinquents.

Performances from bands at the festival will be split between the main stage and a flatbed truck stage entitled ‘Wolfman’s Truck’. The festival will also offer asphalt racing, custom motorbike displays, drag races and car shows.

Tickets for the festival are on-sale now, with both single day and weekend passes available via Oztix.

Chopped Festival’s 2022 line-up is:

Amyl & The Sniffers

Andy Golledge

C.O.F.F.I.N.

Grindhouse

Nick Nuisance & The Delinquents

Parsnip

Smoke Witch

Downgirl

Garlic Nun

Levitating Churches

Smooch

The Blamers

Prayer Group

Dead Flowers

