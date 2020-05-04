‘Apex Legends’ Season 5 trailer introduces new character Loba Andrade

Respawn Entertainment has unveiled Loba Andrade, the newest character to join the Apex Legends roster when Season 5 debuts next week (May 12).

Loba’s reveal was made through a new Stories from the Outlands video, Legacy of a Thief. The character’s abilities have not been detailed yet, although a short summary of Loba can be found on the Apex Legends website. The description reads, “Stylish, sophisticated, and resourceful, whatever Loba wants, she takes. Good luck stopping her.”

In the trailer above, Loba is seen using a device to quickly teleport, which could be one of her abilities as well, although there’s no way of confirming until Season 5 launches.

Loba and new quests won’t be the only additions in the upcoming season of Apex Legends: the game will introduce a new battle pass, which will include the traditional collection of items like legendary skins and Apex Packs, and brand-new rewards.

Early last week, it was announced that Season 5 of Apex Legends will arrive on May 12, a week later than originally planned. The company did not provide a reason for the postponement but did state that this move should give players more time to grind out their current battle passes before Season 4 wraps up.

The post also teased that the developer plans to “start experimenting with the core gameplay” and the upcoming season will “introduce even more twists”.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. It was released for Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 4, 2019.