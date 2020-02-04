The shortlist for the coveted Australian Music Prize has been announced today. For its 15th anniversary year, the AMP have narrowed the choices down from a longlist of 107 albums to just nine, from which only one will be considered the best Australian music release of 2019.

Australia’s diverse talent pool is reflected in the selections. NME Cover Stars Amyl And The Sniffers, revered for their 1970s punk influences in their self-titled album have made the list, as well as Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds with their latest release, ‘Ghosteen’. Previous recipient of the award Sampa The Great features again this year with her coveted album, ‘The Return’.

Read the list of the final nine nominations below.

“The Australian Music Prize has never been more vital in our music ecosystem,” director Scott Murphy has said. “We are proud to lift up music that inspires lives and change our culture for the better.”

Previously noted artists of the AMP have included Gurrumul, Courtney Barnett, The Jezabels, and Eddy Current Suppression Ring.

The winner of the 2019 Australian Music Prize will be revealed in March, with the winner walking away with a $30,000 cash prize.

The 15th Australian Music Prize Finalists:

Ainslie Willis – ‘All You Have Is All You Need’

Amyl And The Sniffers – ‘Amyl And The Sniffers’

Dispossessed – ‘Warpath Never Ended’

Julia Jacklin – ‘Crushing’

Methyl Ethel – ‘Triage’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Ghosteen’

Sampa The Great – ‘The Return’

Sleep D – ‘Rebel Force’

Thelma Plum – ‘Better In Blak’