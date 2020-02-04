News Music News

Australian Music Prize 2019 finalists announced: Nick Cave, Amyl & the Sniffers and more

The nominations reflect the diversity of the Australian music scene

Anna Rose
CREDIT: Heidi Slimane/Matt Thorne

The shortlist for the coveted Australian Music Prize has been announced today. For its 15th anniversary year, the AMP have narrowed the choices down from a longlist of 107 albums to just nine, from which only one will be considered the best Australian music release of 2019.

Australia’s diverse talent pool is reflected in the selections. NME Cover Stars Amyl And The Sniffers, revered for their 1970s punk influences in their self-titled album have made the list, as well as Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds with their latest release, ‘Ghosteen’. Previous recipient of the award Sampa The Great features again this year with her coveted album, ‘The Return’.

Read the list of the final nine nominations below.

Advertisement

“The Australian Music Prize has never been more vital in our music ecosystem,” director Scott Murphy has said. “We are proud to lift up music that inspires lives and change our culture for the better.”

Previously noted artists of the AMP have included Gurrumul, Courtney Barnett, The Jezabels, and Eddy Current Suppression Ring.

The winner of the 2019 Australian Music Prize will be revealed in March, with the winner walking away with a $30,000 cash prize.

The 15th Australian Music Prize Finalists:
Ainslie Willis – ‘All You Have Is All You Need’
Amyl And The Sniffers – ‘Amyl And The Sniffers’
Dispossessed – ‘Warpath Never Ended’
Julia Jacklin – ‘Crushing’
Methyl Ethel – ‘Triage’
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Ghosteen’
Sampa The Great – ‘The Return’
Sleep D – ‘Rebel Force’
Thelma Plum – ‘Better In Blak’

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.