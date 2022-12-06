Bachelor Girl announced as opener for Darren Hayes’ national tour

Australian pop-rock duo Bachelor Girl have been announced as the national support for Darren Hayes‘ upcoming ‘Do You Remember?’ tour.

In a press statement, Hayes expressed his excitement at having the duo joining him for the six-date national tour. “Like many Australians my age, I feel like I grew up with Bachelor Girl,” he said. “Their songs are the soundtrack to growing up in the ’90s.”

Hayes also noted that he and Bachelor Girl frontwoman Tania Doko had been “scheming in secret to make this happen for ages”, noting that it was a “dream line-up” for him. The two singers have a longstanding friendship, with Doko’s post-Bachelor Girl band She Said Yes touring with Hayes in 2007.

Bachelor Girl, consisting of Doko and guitarist/producer James Roche, were originally active between 1992 and 2003. They are best known for the 1998 song ‘Buses And Trains’, which peaked at Number Four on the ARIA Singles Chart and Number Six on the New Zealand Singles Chart. It was later certified platinum by ARIA, as was the band’s debut album ‘Waiting For The Day’.

After a one-off reunion in 2011, the duo reformed in earnest circa 2018, and have toured consistently in the ensuing years. Away from Bachelor Girl, Doko was also a finalist in Eurovision: Australia Decides in 2019, but ultimately lost to Kate Miller-Heidke.

Hayes’ ‘Do You Remember?’ tour, which will celebrate both the silver jubilee of Savage Garden and his new solo album ‘Homosexual’, is set to begin in Perth on January 31 at the RAC Arena.