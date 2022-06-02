Bad Juju embrace the gloom in new single ‘Misery Stick To Me’

Naarm/Melbourne emo-rock outfit Bad Juju take a darker turn in their new single, ‘Misery Stick To Me’.

It’s a heavier counterpart to its sunnier predecessor, ‘What’s Mine Is Yours’, opening with a deep-set grunge riff. The track’s fuzzed out music video complements the sense of melancholy that Bad Juju project through delicate guitar tones and gritty vocals – have a look at it below:

According to a press release, ‘Misery Stick To Me’ was written by Bad Juju during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic – a period in which the band’s singer, Russell Holland, reflected on his battle with depression.

“A lot of us have felt it during the last few years, as our lives were turned upside down by COVID,” Holland said. “Lyrically, depression speaks to the listener, guiding them to sink into the darkness, offering no escape. Putting pen to paper throughout the pandemic was cathartic…It became an important factor in helping me get through.”

The new single, out today (June 2), is the second to be released by Bad Juju this year, after ‘What’s Mine Is Yours’ landed in March.

Fans along the east coast will be able to hear both at live shows being held this month. As announced on Tuesday (May 31), Bad Juju will take to the stage in Naarm/Melbourne this Saturday (June 4), Eora/Sydney on Saturday June 18, and Meanjin/Brisbane on Saturday June 25. Tickets for the Melbourne show are here, while tickets for the Sydney show can be found here. Entry to the Brisbane show is free.

Bad Juju’s ‘Misery Stick To Me’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Saturday 4 – Naarm/Melbourne, Inflation + Rooftop

Saturday 18 – Eora/Sydney, Burdekin Hotel

Saturday 25 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Zoo