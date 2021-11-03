‘Battlefield 2042’ getting 10 hour EA Play trial ahead of launch

Battlefield 2042 is set to receive a 10-hour trial via EA Play and Xbox Game Pass, it has been revealed.

EA Play members, including those who have access to the service via Xbox Game Pass, will be able to begin playing on November 12.

This was announced as part of a deep-dive into Battlefield 2042’s Portal mode. Portal is set to be a customizable suite of tools that will let players create new game modes. The mode, developed by Ripple Effect Studios, which was previously known as DICE LA, is said to be a “love letter to the series” according to EA.

The mode will also allow players to share their experiences with the Battlefield 2042 community across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

“Starting at launch, we’ll have default experiences live in-game that allows you to relive these classic maps, alongside their classic factions, equipped with the weapons, gadgets, and classes that brought them to life,” say EA.

At launch, five modes will be available within Portal – Conquest Large, Conquest, Rush, Free-For-All and Team Deathmatch – with players able to choose from a range of 128 maps.

EA has also published an extensive look at how the game can be modified, which can seen here.

This is the latest reveal for Battlefield 2042, which last month detailed a new mode, Hazard Zone, which will see teams of four players competing to recover intel, not unlike The Dark Zone in The Division.

In other news, a speed run for The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask has been beaten after 3 years. Twitch streamer and Majora’s Mask speedrunner Bewildebeest has just beaten the 100% world record – completing the game in just 5 hours, 49 minutes and 51 seconds.