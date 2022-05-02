Beyond The Valley set to return to Victoria this year as a multi-day camping festival

Organisers have confirmed that this year’s instalment of Victorian festival Beyond The Valley will be returning to its original multi-day, camping festival format.

The festival — which generally takes place in the regional town of Lardner — was reimagined in 2021 as a two-day event held in Melbourne, to “give patrons the best chance of having a New Year’s festival go ahead in a covid world”.

Dubbed Beyond The City, it was always intended to be a one-off change for the festival, and today (May 2), organisers have announced that Beyond The Valley will indeed be returning as a four-day event, running from December 28 to January 1.

The lineup for this year’s iteration is yet to be announced, but with Bicep‘s ‘Glue’ soundtracking a promotional video posted to Beyond The Valley’s social media, it may be a clue of what’s to come. No information on ticket sales has been provided as of yet.

The last time the event took place in Lardner was 2019, when it was disrupted by extreme hot and windy weather conditions which led to temporary closure of the main stage. The event did however continue, with performances from Cub Sport, Mallrat, Tyler, The Creator, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Confidence Man and more.

Beyond The Valley was one of many festivals forced to cancel its 2020 instalment due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent COVID-19 restrictions.

Making its return in 2021 as Beyond The City, the event took place at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl and surrounding Kings Domain parklands. It featured an all-Australian lineup, with Hayden James, Spacey Jane, Pnau, Lime Cordiale, Allday, Mallrat and many more on the bill.