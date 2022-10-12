Big Scary share new music video for ‘Lonely Age’ ahead of national album tour

Big Scary have shared visuals for their new single ‘Lonely Age’, lifted from their latest album ‘Me and You’.

The video, which premiered last night (October 11), was co-directed by Nick Mckk alongside Big Scary themselves. It depicts drummer Jo Syme playing acoustic guitar and guitarist/keyboardist Tom Iansek playing a xylophone in the middle of a park, with the pair barefoot and wearing matching white pants. They are surrounded by a stack of books, an apple, an unlit candle, a sunflower and light blue curtains.

Watch the video for ‘Lonely Age’ below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, Symes said that the brief for the video was “very simple”.

“Just a one-shot performance in the garden, inspired by footage of Karen Dalton playing on her front step,” she said.

“Nick… brought a little more effort and it turned into a very sweet clip, again shot at Phillip Island on Boonwurrung land. The wind kept blowing our set made of bricks, brooms and ladders over. Some of the props have a little bit of meaning, and some are red herrings.”

The clip arrives a day ahead of the start of the band’s first national tour in four years. The tour will also mark Big Scary’s first time playing solely as a duo onstage in nearly a decade, with their last two-piece tour taking place circa 2013.

The tour will begin tomorrow at the Factory Theatre in Sydney. Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Beckah Amani will serve as main support for all dates, while Gabriella Cohen will join the tour solely for its Melbourne date at the Corner Hotel next Saturday.

Advertisement

‘Me and You’ was selected by NME as one of its top Australian releases of last month. The album was praised as “euphoric” by Ellie Robinson, who wrote: “It arrives just 17 months after the duo’s last LP, ‘Daisy’, but not a second of it feels rushed – there is, however, a looseness and jammy, free-flowing energy that imbues into this record an intimacy that was sorely missing from its predecessor.”