Billie Eilish announces special performance at this year’s Oscars ceremony

Billie Eilish has announced she will be performing at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

She took to Twitter to confirm the special show at the 92nd Academy Awards event on February 9, despite not being nominated for a prize.

It comes off the back of her Grammy success which saw her become the first woman to pick up the prize-giving organisation’s “Big Four” awards.

Eilish won in the album (for ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’), record and song (both for ‘Bad Guy’) of the year categories, as well taking home the prize for Best New Artist.

During the ceremony itself, Eilish gave her first-ever Grammys live performance as she delivered a piano-led version of ‘When The Party’s Over’. The likes of Lil Nas X, Tyler, the Creator and BTS also performed during the awards show.

Meanwhile, AURORA is also set to perform her Oscar nominated track with Idina Menzel ‘Into The Unknown’ from Frozen 2 at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the track has seen her monthly Spotify listeners increase by 232% – now at 8.3 million, 100k new subscribers on YouTube and 53k followers on Instagram.

The track has been nominated for ‘Best Original Song’ at this year’s forthcoming LA ceremony alongside ‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ from Toy Story 4, ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ (Rocketman), ‘I’m Standing With You’ (Breakthrough) and ‘Stand Up’ (Harriet).