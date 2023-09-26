BLACKPINK’s Lisa joins Spotify’s ‘Billions Club’ with ‘Money’

BLACKPINK‘s Lisa has officially become the first K-pop idol to reach a billion streams on Spotify with a solo song.

According to the music streaming platform, ‘Money’ by Lisa of BLACKPINK crossed one billion streams on September 20. With this, the Thai-born singer has become the first K-pop idol to reach this milestone with a solo song.

The song has since been added into Spotify’s official ‘Billions Club’ playlist, alongside past hit songs that also surpassed one billion streams on the music planform. Other K-pop songs on the ‘Billions Club’ include the BTS songs ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’ and more.

‘Money’ was first released in September 2021 as a B-side on Lisa’s debut solo single album ‘Lalisa’. The song was later released as a single in November of the same year after going viral on TikTok.

Meanwhile, Lisa will headline five exclusive shows at Paris’ famed Crazy Horse cabaret later this month. Notably, Crazy Horse Paris was where Beyoncé shot the music video for her hit 2013 song ‘Partition’, from her self-titled fifth studio album.

In other BLACKPINK news, member Jennie has revealed that she has new solo music in the works, teasing that it will be “unique”. The singer’s last solo release was her November 2018 single ‘Solo’.

Meanwhile, Tiffany & Co. has launched a new capsule collection that was inspired by its house ambassador, Rosé of BLACKPINK. “It is such an honour to inspire a capsule collection for Tiffany,” said the singer.