Bloc Party confirm ‘Little Thoughts’ EP and “every song missing” will finally hit streaming

Bloc Party have announced that their ‘Little Thoughts’ EP as well as “every song missing” from their catalogue will be added to streaming services.

In celebration of the band’s 20th anniversary, they have announced that their 2004 EP will finally be added to all music streaming platforms along with other tracks and remixes that were not available to be streamed previously.

The songs from the ‘Little Thoughts’ EP as well as early fan favourites and B-sides such as ‘Tulips’ and ‘Skeleton’ have long been missing from services such as Spotify, much to fans’ dismay.

Bloc Party shared the news in an Instagram post that read: “In 2024, we’ll also (finally!) be adding every song missing to all the streaming services during the year, it’s taken a long time for all the boring admin to get sorted, but by the end of next year we intend for every track, remix and EP to be live, starting with the ‘Little Thoughts’ EP – yes, including ‘Skeleton’, you can stop emailing, calling, texting, dming and commenting about it now 😉 Thanks for making this year so great. we’ll see you in South London next summer.”

They also announced a one-off London show to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Silent Alarm’.

The band will play their biggest concert to date at Crystal Palace Park in London on Sunday, July 7, 2024. Kele Okereke and co. will perform their seminal 2005 record in full plus a selection of their greatest hits.

Support at the outdoor event will come from special guests Friendly Fires, The Hives (UK exclusive performance), The Mysterines and Connie Constance.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (December 8) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, presales are scheduled to go live at the same time tomorrow (December 7).