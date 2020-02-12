Bluesfest made another big reveal today (February 12), with the addition of 12 artists to its already hefty lineup.

The new additions form the “new discoveries” portion of the Byron Bay festival’s bill, and include local acts and Indigenous musicians. Check out the list below.

Commenting on the new additions in a press release, Bluesfest director Peter Noble said, “I just love our “discovery” artists announcement… These new discoveries form the artists who make Bluesfest the musical experience we are.”

Noble’s statement continued to discuss each new addition’s unique talents.

Just Announced:

Harts (plays Hendrix)

Micki Free

Here Come The Mummies

Dami IM

Morgane Ji

Emily Wurramara

Dirty Honey

Roshani

My Baby

Hussy Hicks

Lambros.

The Regime

This latest annoucnement follows last week’s news when Bluesfest organisers shared that Bob Marley’s The Wailers had been added to the already stacked lineup.

Both annoucenments join a star-studded bill that features the likes of Dave Matthews Band, Crowded House, Lenny Kravitz, and Alanis Morissette, who will perform her seminal album ‘Jagged Little Pill’ in its entirety in the year that marks the 25th anniversary of the album’s release at both Bluesfest and her Sydney and Melbourne sideshows.

Noble continued in his statement to say that there are yet more acts to be annoucned for this April’s long weekend bonanza. “This isn’t our final announcement,” he said, “There’s more to come!”

Bluesfest 2020 will be held in Byron Bay from April 9 – 13. Tickets are onsale now via Moshtix.