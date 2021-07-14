Bobby Gillespie: “Everyone in Primal Scream is really flattered that Lorde was influenced by ‘Loaded'”

Primal Scream‘s Bobby Gillespie has spoken of how “flattered” the band are that Lorde was influenced by their seminal ‘Loaded’ for her recent single ‘Solar Power‘.

The New Zealand musician made her return last month, four years after the release of her critically-acclaimed second album ‘Melodrama’. She went on to speak about Primal Scream’s influence on her comeback single – pinpointing ‘Loaded’ as a key inspiration behind it – before the indie veterans took to Twitter to share that they “loved” the song.

Now, frontman Bobby Gillespie has revealed that the whole band are “flattered” that they had inspired Lorde.

“I need to hear [the whole album],” Gillespie told NME. “I’ve heard that one track. I was watching the Italy vs Spain match and they were playing Lorde over the goals at the end. It’s incredible.”

He continued: “I’m really, really flattered, we all are. Everyone in Primal Scream is flattered that she was influenced by ‘Loaded’. It’s really cool.”

Lorde had previously revealed that she had spoken to Gillespie about the similarities between the songs and that he was “so lovely about it”.

“He was like, ‘You know, these things happen, you caught a vibe that we caught years ago,’” she explained. “And he gave us his blessing.

“So let the record state ‘Loaded’ is 100 per cent the original blueprint for this, but we arrived at it organically. And I’m glad we did.”

This comes after George Michael’s estate recently praised Lorde when connections were made between the singer’s new single ‘Solar Power’ and Michael’s hit ‘Freedom ’90’.

“We are aware that many people are making a connection between ‘Freedom ’90’ by George Michael and ‘Solar Power’ by Lorde which George would have been flattered to hear, so on behalf of one great artist to a fellow artist, we wish her every success with the single,” the short statement from Michael’s estate reads.

Lorde will release her new album ‘Solar Power‘ on August 20, before heading out on a huge world tour next year.

Gillespie meanwhile, recently released ‘Utopian Ashes‘ – a collaborative album with Savages‘ Jehnny Beth.