Brad Pitt unveils debut as sculptor in Finnish art gallery alongside Nick Cave

Brad Pitt has unveiled his debut sculptures at a Finnish art gallery, alongside Australian musician Nick Cave.

On Saturday (September 17), the actor presented his first-ever public art display at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, the third-largest city in Finland. The presentation was part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago.

Pitt’s nine works in the show included a moulded plaster panel “depicting a gunfight” and a series of house-shaped sculptures that have been fired upon with different types of ammunition.

Meanwhile, Cave presented a series of ceramic figurines depicting “the life of the Devil in 17 stations”, reflecting his life-long interests in religion and mythology.

“For Nick and I this is a new world and our first entry. It just feels right,” Pitt told Finnish broadcaster Yle at the opening ceremony.

Speaking about his sculptures, Pitt added: “To me, it’s about self-reflection. It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped, where am I complicit.

“For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong.”

Pitt reportedly took up pottery after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016. In August of this year, he told GQ that he regarded his pursuit of ceramics not as art, but as a “solo, very quiet, very tactile kind of sport”.

Cave, meanwhile, studied art at university in Melbourne before deciding to focus on music. The exhibition marked his first-ever presentation of ceramic sculptures.

On the pair’s surprise involvement in the exhibition, the Mayor of Tampere said it was “exciting” to get “a new and different artistic side from Nick Cave and Brad Pitt”.

Back in July, Pitt revealed that he is a massive fan of Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throw Down and that he’s seen “every season”.