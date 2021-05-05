Brave Girls’ music returns to Spotify after being taken down

A majority of Brave Girls’ releases have been restored on streaming services after being taken down earlier this month.

On May 1, a number of the K-pop girl group’s music was removed from streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music without notice. The releases in question included their 2016 releases ‘Deepened’ and ‘High Heels’, as well as 2017 mini-album ‘Rollin’’, all of which were licensed under Danal Entertainment.

However, at the time, releases that were licensed to Kakao M, under the group’s agency Brave Entertainment – such as their hit 2020 single ‘We Ride’ and 2012 mini-album ‘Re-Issue’ – had remained on streaming services.

Advertisement

The removed Brave Girls albums and songs have since been restored to the respective streaming platforms, as of May 5. However, some users have reported issues playing one song in particular: the group’s viral hit ‘Rollin’’.

brave girls r back on spotify but i cant play the songs ??!?!?!? help — isa (@ssjflrt) May 5, 2021

why can't my spotify play rollin by brave girls spotify stop being anti me — ً (@magothrone) May 5, 2021

NME has reached out to both Brave Entertainment and Danal Entertainment for a statement.

Earlier this year, hundreds of K-pop releases were removed from Spotify following a contractual battle between the streaming service and Kakao M. At the time, Kakao claimed that its catalogue was removed due to a Spotify policy that requires simultaneous domestic and global music deals with the streaming service.

Advertisement

The K-pop releases were eventually restored in March after the two companies entered into a new agreement. “Kakao Entertainment Corp. (previously Kakao M) has entered into an agreement with Spotify and will sequentially provide its music content to Spotify for service in and beyond Korea,” the company said.