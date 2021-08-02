‘Breaking Bad’ actor Saginaw Grant dies aged 85

Saginaw Grant, known best for roles in Breaking Bad and The Lone Ranger has died of natural causes aged 85.

The Native American actor appeared opposite Bryan Cranston in Ozymandias, hailed by some as one of the best episodes of Breaking Bad, and was directed by Rian Johnson. His television career spans back to 1993, when he played an ally to Harrison Ford in the The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.

His other small screen credits include roles in Baywatch, American Horror Story, Community and Veep.

In film, he played Comanche leader Chief Big Bear in the 2013 adaptation of The Lone Ranger opposite Armie Hammer and Johnny Depp.

Grant’s death was announced via his Facebook page last week (July 29).

“It’s with heavy hearts we announce a warrior has been called home,” the post began.

The post outlined the actor’s work in his communities, as well as his contribution to the Korean war before mentioning his Hollywood career.

“He came to acting later in life and felt enormous pride in sharing culture through movies and public speaking,” it read.

It continued: “He joins his nephew and sister Stella Wilson who passed earlier this year from Covid and his sons who preceded him in the last few years.”

Elsewhere, Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk, is in a stable condition after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul, representatives for the actor have said.

The 58-year-old star of the Breaking Bad prequel series collapsed in Albuquerque, New Mexico (not California, as was previously reported), where Better Call Saul is filming its sixth and final season, and was rushed to hospital.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Odenkirk had suffered a heart attack, with sources telling the publication that the show’s crew had been midway through shooting when it happened. Production has been halted as Odenkirk recovers.