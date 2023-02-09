Budjerah unpacks his frustration on soulful new single ‘Therapy’

Budjerah has returned with his first release for 2023, an expectedly soulful and charged cut titled ‘Therapy’.

The track was co-written by Australian songwriter Sarah Aarons (Demi Lovato, John Legend) and Canadian producer Ajay “Stint” Bhattacharyya (Joji, Panic! At The Disco), and is described in a press release as “an ode to the importance of therapy and open communication in relationships”.

In a statement, Budjerah said the demo for ‘Therapy’ “hit me at the perfect time”, gushing that it “really nailed how I was feeling” when he was “going through a few things”. The song, he explained, is about “frustration in a relationship”, exploring “the thoughts and feelings that can erupt when you don’t understand each other”, which “can be tough to deal with”.

“Therapy can come in many forms,” he added, “but taking a step back and getting an outside perspective is something that has helped me.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Therapy’, directed by Murli Dhir (alongside creative directors Tom Cotton and Aaron Palajda), below:

‘Therapy’ comes just a few days before Budjerah leaves for his biggest national tour to date, opening for Ed Sheeran at nine shows in stadiums across the country. Along the way, he will perform at this year’s touring For The Love festival, sharing stages with the likes of Charli XCX, Duke Dumont, Cosmo’s Midnight and Snakehips.

Budjerah’s last release was another standalone single, ‘Ready For The Sky’, which arrived last July as the first track to follow up on his ‘Conversations’ EP.