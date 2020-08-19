Cabaret Voltaire announce first album in 26 years, ‘Shadow Of Fear’

Cabaret Voltaire have announced their first new album in 26 years, which is due to arrive in the autumn.

The post-punk outfit will release the long-awaited ‘Shadow Of Fear’ on November 20 via Mute, following on from 1994’s ‘The Conversation’. It will be the first project with Richard H Kirk as the group’s sole member.

Today (August 19), Cabaret Voltaire shared the first taste of the LP in the form of ‘Vasto’. The dark, dance-infused cut is carried by a relentless bass drum sample, introducing pulsating synths, vocal samples and jittery percussion across its eight minutes.

“The album was finished just as all the weirdness was starting to kick in,” Kirk explained in reference to the coronavirus crisis, adding that “’Shadow Of Fear’ feels like a strangely appropriate title” for these trying times.

“The current situation didn’t have much of an influence on what I was doing – all the vocal content was already in place before the panic set in – but maybe due to my nature of being a bit paranoid there are hints in there about stuff going a bit weird and capturing the current state of affairs.”

He added: “Surrealism has always been really important to Cabaret Voltaire. And that’s still present too.”

Cabaret Voltaire formed in Sheffield in the early 1970s and in 1978 signed to Rough Trade Records. They released their first album, ‘Mix-Up’, in 1979 and disbanded in 1994. Back in 2014, the group performed their first live show in 20 years at Berlin’s Atonal Festival.