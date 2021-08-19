‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ will bring a “devastating” tone and “visceral” gunplay to WW2

Sledgehammer Games has spoken to members of the press about the setting, tone and gunplay at the heart of Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

Sledgehammer Games has shared details on what fans can expect from the tone of Call Of Duty: Vanguard‘s World War 2 setting.

Game Director Josh Bridge has shared that Vanguard will use multiple playable characters across the world to ensure that players see the full, international scope of WW2. This means that players will visit “tide-turning” battles across North Africa, the Eastern Front and the Pacific theatre of war.

Bridge then said “the game isn’t just about the diverse locations, but about the people – the motif of “ordinary became extraordinary” was something the team found creativity inspiring”.

Within the campaign, each of the characters delivering these points of view are based on real figures, however Bridge noted that while the game is historically inspired, Vanguard is “rooted but not beholden” in history. Regarding these real-life stories, Aaron Halon – Studio Head of Sledgehammer Games – added:

“The stories and pain that people have shared are simply devastating. We love making games, but more importantly than that, we’re all humans standing side by side.”

Bridge explained that by offering a contemporary lens on history, the team hopes that Call Of Duty: Vanguard will “attract people today and provide characters and a story people can connect with”.

Across both single and multiplayer game modes, Sledgehammer Games felt that a blunt, visceral approach to combat was necessary to capture the brutal tone of battle in WW2. Bridge stated that because of this, they knew gunplay needed to feel “incredible” to achieve that tone.

The tone of Call Of Duty: Vanguard will also acknowledge that although WW2 had big battlefields and massive armies, the war also saw the birth of special forces, meaning the campaign will let players “experience combat through the eyes of the original special forces operators” across the world.

Finally, Sledgehammer Games notes that Vanguard will offer a “unified experience” for Call Of Duty fans, including a Zombies mode created by Treyarch and a new map for Warzone. More information is available via the official blog.

