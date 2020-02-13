Caravãna Sun announce east coast Australian dates

Sydney roots-rock outfit Caravãna Sun are playing three headline shows on the east coast of Australia across late March and early April.

The tour is in support of the band’s forthcoming single, ‘Charlie’, which follows on from their 2019 single ‘Legend’ featuring LaBrassBanda.

In a press statement, vocalist/bassist Ant Beard revealed that the four-piece has been hard at work working on the full-length follow-up to their previous album, 2016’s ‘Guerrilla Club’.

“Writing songs has been our primary focus over the past few months, trying to find ways to connect further to our audience”, he said.

“The vibe in Caravãna Sun at the moment is truly electric, and we can’t wait for these upcoming shows to showcase our best work yet!”

Watch the band’s video for ‘Come Back’ below:

In addition to the tour news, the band have also revealed an international deal with Berlin-based label Embassy of Music.

Following the Australian shows, they will also return to the UK to perform at Boardmasters Festival alongside recent Laneway headliners The 1975.

Joining the band at their Sydney and Brisbane shows will be acoustic duo The Dreggs, who released a new single entitled ‘Postcards’ last month.

Tickets for the tour go on sale tomorrow (February 14) at 9am.

Caravãna Sun’s ‘Charlie’ Australian tour dates are:

Melbourne, Stay Gold (March 27)

Sydney, The Lansdowne (April 3)

Brisbane, The Foundry (5)