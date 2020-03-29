‘Cards Against Humanity’ now available to play online

Popular game Cards Against Humanity has now been made available to play online while people self-isolate during the current coronavirus crisis.

Cards Against Humanity is the party game for “horrible people.” Unlike most of the party games, it’s “as despicable and awkward as you and your friends,” according to its official website.

Recently made available to play on Playingcards.io, you can now create your own virtual room and send a link to your friends and family so they can join in on the game in real time. You can also set up a video chat with everyone so you can chat while you play.

Advertisement Once set up, the rules of the virtual version are the same as the real-life version – a question card is pulled, everyone looks at their hand and chooses the best (or worst, depending on how you look at it) answer before a winner is picked by a judge. The online version of Cards Against Humanity will keep players hands private and they then drag their chosen answer card into the area marked ‘answer cards in play,’ once completed the judge moves the winning card to the slot next to the question card.

A few years ago, Ellen asked her guests, Nicole Richie and Derek and Julianne Hough, to try out Cards Against Humanity. See the video below.

If Cards Against Humanity isn’t your thing, then why not test out your musical knowledge in NME’s weekly crossword. See this the most recent one here. Last week, Weezer launched a brand new shooter game called The End Of The Game Game, which is reportedly impossible to beat. Advertisement The game takes its name from the band’s recent single, which is set to appear on their upcoming album ‘Van Weezer’. Fans can play the game in their web browser and can select a member of Weezer to play as. Extra lives are up for grabs in Weezer-themed icons, such as a can of pork and beans or a jar of surf wax, while the player’s chosen band member flies through the first 99 levels to face an alien boss at the end.