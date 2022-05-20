Cash Savage & The Last Drinks call out the government’s “lack of empathy” on ‘Young and Free’

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks have shared a new song, entitled ‘Young and Free’, ahead of the Australian federal election being held tomorrow (May 21).

Although this is the band’s first studio-recorded new song since the release of their 2018 album ‘Good Citizens’, it will not appear on the band’s upcoming fifth album.

According to a press statement from Savage herself, the song is a “B-side before our first single from the new album” – adding that ‘Young and Free’ is being released out of order because “the world is upside down”.

“We really wanted to get this song out before the election, as it’s dedicated to the shitshow that is the current Australian government,” Savage said. “Their lack of empathy is astounding.”

The song is available for free on the band’s Bandcamp page, with the band suggesting that the money listeners would have spent on buying the single be donated to the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre (ASRC) instead.

The band have shared an accompanying music video for the song, which includes footage of politicians in Parliament House and Melbourne’s anti-lockdown protests through a VHS filter. Watch it below:

The song’s title refers to a line in ‘Advance Australia Fair’, the Australian national anthem. According to Savage, she and her daughter were watching the Beijing Olympics last year when her daughter asked Savage if she knew the words.

“As I sang them, I realised how messed up they are,” she said. “The song reframes the lines in the national anthem that I find particularly jarring. Australia isn’t young, and so many people aren’t free – especially the refugees that we hold in indefinite detention.”

The band released their first live album, ‘Live At Hamer Hall’, in November 2020. The album was recorded at the titular Melbourne venue, with the septet performing to no audience. Along with older songs, the band also played the previously-unreleased ‘Fun In The Sun’.