Cate Blanchett has “chainsaw accident” during lockdown in East Sussex mansion

"Apart from the little nick to the head, I’m fine”

By Tobi Akingbade
Cate Blanchett - Credit: Getty

Cate Blanchett gained a cut to the head following a chainsaw accident at her home in East Sussex.

The Oscar winner was speaking to former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard on her podcast, A Podcast of One’s Own, when she shared what had happened.

“I’m fine,” said Blanchett. “I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t. Apart from the little nick to the head, I’m fine.”

Gillard replied: “Be very careful with that chainsaw. You’ve got a very famous head, I don’t think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it.”

Cate Blanchett The Simpsons
Cate Blanchett (CREDIT: Getty/Andreas Rentz)

Blanchett lives with her playwright husband Andrew Upton and their four children in a manor house near Tunbridge Wells, and had taken much of the year off to help her eldest son through his A-levels.

“And then all of this exam stuff evaporated [because of school closures] and I’m left with an 18-year-old who doesn’t really want to have anything to do with me,” she said. “So it’s a little bit discombobulating, but it’s a high-class problem, we’re all well.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the star discussed homeschooling her youngest, five-year-old Edith Vivian Patricia, and admitted she has a newfound respect for teachers.

Speaking of the youngster’s homework, she said: “I have a huge respect for the teaching profession. I always have.”

This comes as it was reported that Blanchett is set to star in Borderlands – a horror movie based on the popular video game.

News that Blanchett will star as Lilith marks the first bit of casting news for the project, which was first announced back in 2015.

