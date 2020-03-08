Today (March 8) is International Women’s Day, and celebrities across the world are taking to social media to mark the occasion.

Using the #InternationalWomensDay hashtag, figures from the music, film and television worlds and beyond are coming together to celebrate and demand further progress in gender equality.

Leading the messages, climate activist Greta Thunberg wrote: “Today is #InternationalWomensDay and we recognize that women are still far from equal to men in today’s societies. We still have a very long way to go.”

“Those who will suffer the most from the climate- and environmental crisis are the ones who are already the most vulnerable, socially and financially. And that tends to be women living in the global south… We can not have climate justice without gender equality.

“And remember; what we women want today – and every day- is fundamental equal rights, not congratulations or celebrations.”

To celebrate this International Women’s Day, a giant portrait of Thunberg has been unveiled at a Primary School in West Yorkshire along with the tagline: “A girl inspiring the world.” See it below.

Taylor Swift has also marked the occasion by adding a host of female-only tracks to her Apple Music playlist.

In honor of International Women’s Day, I changed out my @AppleMusic playlist to songs I’m loving right now by female artists and bands. 💕 Let’s all celebrate together by honoring the women in our lives and the women out there pushing things forward 😘 https://t.co/YSUOgCUqIa — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 7, 2020

A number of celebrities including Olivia Colman and Little Mix are marking International Women’s Day 2020 by partnering with charity Refuge to promote the new National Domestic Abuse Helpline, changing their name on Twitter to the phone number: 0808 2000 247.

“It’s a number every woman should know, so please save it now,” they write on Twitter.

1 in 4 women experience domestic abuse in England & Wales. So for #IWD2020 we’ve partnered with @RefugeCharity to help highlight the National Domestic Abuse Helpline number. It’s a number every woman should know, so please save it now. #SafetyInANumber — 0808 2000 247 (@LittleMix) March 8, 2020

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams has also marked the occasion, sharing lyrics to a new song ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’, which will appear on her forthcoming debut solo album ‘Petals For Armor’. The song will feature Boygenius – the project of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

“They are just 3 of the incredible women who i get to know and grow alongside in this life,” Williams wrote.

happy women’s day. in honor of my personal journey through femininity, with it’s endless facets; and in honor of the feminine wonder that connects literally everyone and everything, i want to share lyrics for an unreleased song called “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris”. pic.twitter.com/dfP4lgdOck — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) March 8, 2020

Others marking International Women’s Day include Rita Ora, who wrote: “For years I’ve questioned, is what I’m doing ok? Am I doing too much, am I too naked? who cares?? But I care! No I don’t, yes I do! The back and forth would kill me!

“I’ve worked so hard to be proud of my choices and sacrifices I make every day to be here and be who I am. I can only imagine decisions made by women, mothers, sisters, aunties, women CEOs, grandmothers, godmothers, godsisters, foster mothers, foster sisters, any role any women takes on in life!”

Be a lady they said.

Don’t talk too loud.

Don’t talk too much.

Don’t take up space.

Don’t sit like that.

Don’t stand like that.

Don’t be intimidating. Quote from #GirlsGirlsGirlsMag by #CamilleRainville#Internationalwomensday #IWD2020 #IWD pic.twitter.com/ENIjvm7rBL — Rita Ora 🧡 (@RitaOra) March 8, 2020

Yesterday (March 7), Lady Gaga shared a new curated all-female playlist ‘Women of Choice’, which begins with Gaga’s new single ‘Stupid Love’ and features Rosalia, Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Grimes, Haim and more.