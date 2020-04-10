The Chats, Pond, Olympia and more announced for ISOL-AID this weekend

Virtual livestream festival ISOL-AID will return for its fourth weekend in a row, with a lineup featuring the likes of The Chats, Ben Lee, Paul Dempsey, Kota Banks, Tia Gostelow and Nicholas Allbrook from Pond, among many others.

Allara, Bob Evans, Cameron Avery, Chela, Generik, Olympia, Pierce Brothers and The Weather Station will also be featuring as part of this weekend’s bill.

Advertisement

The online festival, which sees local artists perform 20-minute sets over Instagram Live from their homes before tag-teaming the next artist in, was launched with its inaugural edition last month. Over the past three weekends we’ve seen performances from the likes of Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope, Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly, John Butler, Bad//Dreems and many more.

On Wednesday (April 8), organisers held a special international lunchtime event curated by Australian songwriter Gordi, featuring the likes of Julien Baker – who debuted a new song entitled ‘Mercy’ during her performance – along with Ásgeir, Katie Dey, Shura and more.

ISOL-AID’s fourth iteration will kick off from midday this Saturday (April 11). Organisers are asking viewers to donate to Australian not-for-profit Support Act in order to help provide relief for artists and other music industry workers facing financial hardship or mental health issues.

Earlier this month, festival co-organiser Emily Ulman said she hoped the virtual festival would run every weekend until self-isolation restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

“It was born from a real sadness,” Ulman told ABC Breakfast news on April 3. “We just decided to use what technology and what we had at our means, so we decided social media and Instagram was the way to go…It was so beautifully received and so incredible for the artists as much as the audience, that we decided to keep going.”

Advertisement

RSVP to the Facebook event page for this weekend here to stay up to date.