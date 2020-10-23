Chelsea Handler says she’ll pay 50 Cent’s tax bill if he votes for Joe Biden

Chelsea Handler has said she’ll pay 50 Cent‘s tax bill if the rapper reconsiders his support for Donald Trump in the US election.

The rapper has backed Trump on several occasions in the last week, after voicing his concerns about proposed tax increases for top earners under Joe Biden.

Posting on Instagram, he conceded that “Trump doesn’t like black people”, but claimed that top earners risked paying 62 percent tax under a Biden administration.

Now, talk show host and comedian Handler has offered him an unlikely alternative – she’ll pay his taxes if he backs Biden in November’s vote.

Handler, who briefly dated Fiddy in 2010, tweeted: “Hey fucker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember?”

She also criticised Fiddy’s initial endorsement, writing: “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”

Despite Fiddy’s concerns, it seems that initial reports of tax hikes under Biden don’t always tell the full story.

In one CNBC article from earlier this week, it was instead noted: “Of course, few if any taxpayers pay the full statutory rates, which don’t include deductions, credits, offsets, loopholes and lower tax rates on other sources of income.”

The “other sources of income” are said to be particularly important, given that most millionaires and billionaires get large chunks of their money from capital gains.

When further number-crunching comes into play, it is confirmed that only income over $400,000 would be taxed at the higher rate of 39.8%, with the first $399,999 taxed at lower marginal rates.

It essentially means that there is no realistic situation where the rapper will actually end up paying 62% of his income in taxes.

His endorsement is also a contrast to his previous comments, having previously described Trump’s presidency as “an accident” and claimed that he had been offered $500,000 to endorse his campaign.

The US election takes place on November 3, with Trump currently trailing behind Joe Biden in national polls.