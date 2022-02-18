Clairo debuts new song ‘Nomad’ on first night of US tour

Clairo debuted a new song at the start of her US tour earlier this week – listen to ‘Nomad’ below.

The singer-songwriter’s tour kicked off at The Fillmore in Charlotte on Wednesday (February 16), after which the soaring song was compared to the music of Carole King by fans at the venue and online.

You can watch the performance of the new song here:

Back in December, Clairo rescheduled her upcoming UK and European tour due to COVID-related concerns.

The singer was set to tour her recently released second album ‘Sling’ across January and February, but worries around the rise of the Omicron variant means the shows will now take place in September and October.

“I reeeeally hate to do this- but we have decided to reschedule the upcoming January Europe/UK tour,” Clairo told fans on Instagram while sharing new dates.

She added: “as much as we want to get back on the road, everybody’s safety is far more important & i hope you understand.”

See the new list of rescheduled dates below and purchase tickets here.

SEPTEMBER 2022

19 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

20 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

22 – Paris, Le Bataclan

23 – Brussels, La Madeleine

27 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

28 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

29 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

30 – Bristol, O2 Academy

OCTOBER 2022

2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

3 – Manchester, O2 Academy

4 – London, Brixton Academy

Clairo recently told NME that she wouldn’t tour unless protocols were in place to protect her fans. “If I can’t provide this [security] on tour, then I won’t tour – that’s my mentality at the moment,” she said.

“I really do feel in my heart of hearts that there’s going to be a wave of tours that are really stamped as the ‘safe tour’ and provide all this. Touring is one of the only things that hasn’t changed much. Granted, a lot of things need to change in the industry, but this is definitely one of them.”

Claire explained that there would “most definitely” be someone who isn’t affiliated with any of the venues she plays on future tours to serve as a “point of contact for any misconduct that goes on within the crowd”.