Coconut Cream announce new EP ‘What Kind Of Music Do You Like To Listen To’, share single ‘Safety Net’

Sydney indie-pop band Coconut Cream have announced their second EP, ‘What Kind Of Music Do You Like To Listen To’, as well as sharing a new single from it.

‘Safety Net’, released today (November 24), follows on from the release of ‘Your Drug On Computers’ in March. Both songs will feature on the EP, which is set for release on February 18, 2022. It will mark their first release for Broth Records, the new imprint founded by former Gang Of Youths guitarist Joji Malani.

The band have also shared a self-shot music video for ‘Safety Net’. Watch it below:

Advertisement

In a press statement, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Astari Mudana explains that ‘Safety Net’ details “reuniting with someone from a past relationship”, and the “mixed response” such an encounter provokes.

“The lyrics… are acknowledging the immense importance of that person/relationship, but also coming to terms with the fact that it’s not meant to be,” she said.

Forming in 2018, Coconut Cream released their debut single ‘Laney’ in 2019. This was followed by their debut EP, ‘Out of Touch’, later that year. The band also released a stand-alone single, ‘Fairy Bread’, in 2020. ‘What Kind Of Music Do You Like To Listen To’ was produced by Tim Fitz, best known as the bassist for Middle Kids.