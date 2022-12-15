Coldwave, Felivand, PRICIE and more join Laneway Festival 2023 line-ups as Unearthed winners

Laneway has added five musicians to its festival line-up, all of whom have featured on triple j Unearthed.

The touring festival will take to five capital cities throughout February, 2023, with editions scheduled for Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Each of the new line-up additions will open the Laneway stage at their respective city, beginning with singer and producer Felivand’s set in Brisbane on February 4. The following day, Abby Bella May will kick off Laneway’s Sydney edition.

Post-punk band Coldwave has been added to the line-up for Adelaide, while PRICIE and Siobhan Cotchin round out the new additions for Melbourne and Perth, respectively. The Unearthed artists join fellow new addition The Jungle Giants, who were added to the line-up in October. The new acts add to Laneway’s already stacked 2023 festival line-up, which was announced in September and is headlined by Haim, Joji and Phoebe Bridgers.

Bridgers is one of a slew of line-up acts who will perform sideshows in addition to their festival sets, with fellow Laneway performers Knucks, 100 Gecs, Girl In Red, Slowthai, Turnstile, and Fred Again.. also performing solo headline shows along the east coast. While they haven’t announced sideshows, the likes of Adam Newling, Harvey Sutherland, Sycco, Tasman Keith, The Lazy Eyes and Mallrat will also perform at Laneway next year.

Laneway’s upcoming run will mark its first since 2020, when the festival was headlined by The 1975 and Charli XCX, with The Chats and Tones And I also featuring on the bill. That year, Laneway was named the winner of Best Australian Festival at the NME Awards, beating out Groovin The Moo, Splendour In The Grass, Spilt Milk and Party In The Paddock.

