Cool Sounds reflect on “the constants of life” in new single ‘6 Or 7 More’

Cool Sounds have shared ‘6 Or 7 More’, the second single to be lifted from their upcoming fifth album ‘Like That’.

The track, which also serves as the opener of the new album, follows on from the release of ‘Hello, Alright, You Got That?’ in June – which was shared to coincide with the album’s announcement.

An accompanying music video has been shared for the single, directed by Aidan McDonald. In it, the project’s leader Dainis Lacey and his backing band are seen performing the song in a forest with some unexpected guests – including a scientist setting up an antenna using a totem tennis pole, and a guitarist wearing a Scream mask. Watch the video below:

In a press statement, Lacey noted that the song was about “the constants in life, and how our relationship changes to them”.

“You perform the same songs over and over again and realise one day, ‘Hey, I’m pretty different to [who I was] when I wrote this’,” Lacey said. “But as long as you’re having fun, it doesn’t really matter. After awhile, whatever meaning it originally had has gone, but maybe that’s OK.” Lacey also cited The Clash and Jessie Ware as influences on the song’s writing.

‘Like That’ is set for release on October 7 via Chapter Music.