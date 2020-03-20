Coronavirus: ‘Avengers’ star Evangeline Lilly refuses to self isolate

Avengers star Evangeline Lilly has sparked criticism after telling fans that she is refusing to self-isolate because she values “freedom”, and dismissed the coronavirus pandemic as a “respiratory flu”.

The Ant-Man star said it was “business as usual” as she explained how she was still going out and taking her children to their activities – despite official advice warning people to stay home.

Sharing a photo of her “morning tea”, she wrote: “‘Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

Advertisement

When criticised by fans in the comments section of the post, the Lost star responded: “‘Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

Lilly further angered fans by revealing that she is currently living with her father, who has stage four leukaemia.

People aged over 60 or with effected immune systems are considered to be at the highest risk for for COVID-19 and have been urged to stay at home.

Lilly added: “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu.

“‘It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious – keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

Advertisement

In a separate comment, she fuelled conspiracy theories by seemingly claiming that the virus may have been deployed by the US government ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

“There’s ‘something’ every election year,” Lilly wrote.

“I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with. They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonia and insanity we are experiencing. I hope that people will find their peace and sanity where you are soon. Sending you loving prayers.”

Lilly’s comments come as coronavirus continues to spread across the US, where cases exceed 10k.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio has issued an executive order to close all movie theaters, concert venues, nightclubs and small theatres.

Leading US stars such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have also urged their fans to stay at home and self-isolate in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.