Courtney Barnett, Georgia Maq announce livestream fundraiser

Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq and more will unite to perform as part of a livestream fundraiser next weekend. The online event will raise money for First Nations communities in Victoria impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lonelyspeck, June Jones and Geryon will also perform during the event, with artists live-streaming sets from home from 7PM AEST on Saturday, May 16.

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to the COVID-19 Victorian First Nations Mutual Aid Fund.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we sadly (and with urgency) anticipate it will affect the Aboriginal Blackfulla community in Victoria in devastating ways. We expect health complications, housing insecurities and food vulnerabilities to be exacerbated due to the disproportionate levels of discrimination experienced by us,” reads a statement on the fundraiser’s Chuffed page.

“We have set up this campaign in response to the distress, anxiety and uncertainty expressed by members of our communities.”

Organisers acknowledge while the event will be taking place online, most of the artists will be broadcasting from stolen land belonging to the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nations, while Lonelyspeck will be streaming from Kaurna land.

Barnett, Maq and Jones have all previously performed as part of the ISOL-AID livestream music festival.

You can donate directly to the COVID-19 Victorian First Nations Mutual Aid Fund here.