Friends star Courteney Cox has finally received an Emmy nomination for the show, though not for her role as Monica Geller.

During Friends‘ 10-season run, Cox was the only member of the core cast not to receive an Emmy nomination for her performance.

Now, Cox has received a nomination, along with her co-stars, for their roles as executive producers on Friends: The Reunion. Though Cox voiced her approval of the show being recognised by the awards body, she also didn’t hide her disappointment.

“That’s not exactly the Emmy I was looking for. I’m being honest with you,” Cox told Entertainment Weekly.

The actor had expanded on her feelings about her Emmy snub during an appearance on the Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show last month.

“Yeah, it always hurt my feelings,” she said. “When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.”

The Emmys will take place on September 19. Apple TV+ comedy hit Ted Lasso received 20 nominations, the most ever for a first season. HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Pose also received several nods.

During Friends: The Reunion, which aired in May, the cast confirmed that they will not do another on-screen reunion.

“They would have to unravel all of those good things in order for there to be stories.”

Cox added a more definitive sentiment, saying: “Honestly, this will really make me cry, but this will be the last time that we’re ever asked about the show as a group that we will do this. Like, we’re not going to do this [again] in 15 more years.”