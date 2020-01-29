Courtney Love to receive Icon Award at the NME Awards 2020 

Awards 2020

Courtney Love has been named as the recipient of the Icon Award at the NME Awards 2020.

Rising to fame with seminal grunge band Hole in the ’90s, Love has enjoyed phenomenal success as an artist both in bands and as a solo artist, as well as an actress – after being nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in The People vs Larry Flynt and has since starred in Sons Of Anarchy, Empire and Revenge among much more. She has proven herself to be one of the most influential singers in alternative culture of the last 30 years.

“Thank you so much for this award, it means a lot,” said Courtney. “You were there at the beginning and whilst we’ve sparred like siblings over the years I’ve always had a huge respect for what you do, and been very grateful for the support. It’s going to be a great night.”

Courtney Love shot for. NME 24/04/2010

Courtney’s connection to the UK music scene is undeniable, with her presence woven through Britain’s alternative culture, such as through her relationship with bands such as Teardrop Explodes, who were central to Liverpool’s post-punk scene in the 1980s.

Love joins fellow legend and alternative culture vanguard Shirley Manson of Garbage who won the previous NME Icon Award.

Today NME also confirmed that Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga will be co-hosting on the night, while AJ Tracey has also been announced to perform alongside Yungblud, Beabadoobee and show closers The 1975.

This comes after last week’s announcement that Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis is this year’s Godlike Genius among the full list of nominees for the NME Awards 2020. The NME Awards takes place at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday February 12. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Last week, NME Awards announced the winners for the first-ever Australia-only categories. Tame Impala, Stella Donnelly, Tones And I are among those who nabbed trophies. See the full list of Oz winners here.

