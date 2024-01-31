New ‘Tekken 8’ single released by D Double E and Fumez

D Double E and producer Fumez The Engineer have collaborated on a new track for Tekken 8.

The new single is named ‘Tekken 8 (The Anthem)’ and is available today on both YouTube and Spotify.

“Anyone who listens to my music knows I love fighting games, so it just made sense to make a Tekken track that hits like a Mishima dragon uppercut,” D Double E said in a statement.

D Double E previously released a song in 2010 titled ‘Street Fighter Riddim’, which was about the fighting game franchise Street Fighter, sampling sound effects from the series.

Meanwhile, Fumez The Engineer explained why he was excited to work with D Double E on the song.

“I’ve been a Tekken player my whole life and I’m gassed for Tekken 8. I couldn’t think of a better tag team partner than Double.”

Tekken 8 launched on 26 January for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC after first being announced at a 2022 PlayStation State of Play event. It received favourable reviews from critics, with NME awarding the game a 4/5 and calling it a “beginner-friendly entry in a staple fighting game series” and a game that makes some “great strides to ensure players at every level can enjoy its stylish, fast-paced matches”.

“Tekken 8 has lots to offer both new and veteran players. The cinematic, over-the-top storyline is gorgeous and ends in a thematically brilliant fight; Arcade Quest is the perfect place to master all the fighters, and online play has never been more accessible to all,” our reviewer wrote.

